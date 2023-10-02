Women & Infants Hospital gala raises nearly $1M for new Brown University Labor and Delivery Center

PROVIDENCE – More than $900,000 was raised to support the new Brown University Labor and Delivery Center at Women & Infants Hospital during the hospital’s 2023 gala: An Ocean State Celebration.

The event was held Sept. 23 at the WaterFire Arts Center with more than 400 community leaders, patients and colleagues in attendance.

Women & Infants Hospital also announced an anonymous challenge grant that will match dollar-for-dollar up to $2 million all contributions to support the Brown University Labor and Delivery Center. Cash contributions made during the gala were matched to reach the nearly $1 million total.

“Tonight’s turnout demonstrates how excited Rhode Islanders are about the benefits the new Brown University Labor and Delivery Center will offer our community. I am grateful to everyone who attended the gala and those who supported us in other meaningful ways,” said Shannon Sullivan, president and chief operating officer of Women & Infants Hospital. “I also appreciate this year’s sponsors who make so much possible for our patients. Hospital staff, volunteers and committee members all worked so hard to make this year’s event the success it was, and I couldn’t be prouder.”

- Advertisement -

Sullivan said Dimeo Construction Management Co. broke ground on the project earlier this year.

Among the event’s leadership contributors were Judith and Jack Remondi, Duffy & Shanley Inc., The Bill Wood Foundation in honor of Brown University, Cox Business, Kyndryl Holdings Inc., Cynthia B. Patterson, Atlantic Management, Bristol County Savings Bank, Dimeo Construction Management Co., Sarah Morgenthau and Carlton Wessel, Sentec, and the Women & Infants Medical Staff Association.

Margaret “Peggy” Farrell was also presented with the Cynthia B. Patterson Lifetime Service Award during the gala in recognition of her service to Women & Infants Hospital and the community.

“Peggy was an early advocate of women’s health in Rhode Island, and she is a champion of state-of-the-art facilities like the Brown University Labor and Delivery Center that are focused on new mothers and successful outcomes for newborns and families,” Sullivan said. “She is a relentless supporter of high-quality health care in our state.”