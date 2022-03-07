Women & Infants launches $33M capital campaign for new labor unit, research center

PROVIDENCE – Women & Infants Hospital is aiming to raise more than $30 million for sweeping renovations to its labor and delivery unit and the creation of a women’s health research center.

Through a just-launched capital campaign, the hospital is hoping to raise $28 million for improvements to the labor center, and $5 million for the research initiative.

Work on the outdated labor unit is to include the construction of 20 new delivery rooms and an additional 18,000 square feet. New and larger rooms are intended “to accommodate a greater variety of birthing practices,” the hospital said in a news release.

The hospital’s new Women’s Health Research Institute also promises a focus on diversity, with health equity research a top priority.

“It is our utmost goal to continue to care for generations to come by offering the best possible care in the most comfortable and medically advanced environment. This is not only a core mission of Women & Infants Hospital, it is a personal goal of mine, having had all three of my children here,” said Shannon Sullivan, Women & Infants Hospital president and chief operating officer.

The hospital hopes to engage communities in its capital campaign by sharing patients’ experiences, launching multimedia campaigns and holding in-person events that involve and reflect the diversity of its patients.

“It has always been, and remains, our responsibility to set the benchmark for standards of care so that the start to every baby’s life is as comfortable, safe and joyful as possible. But we can’t do it alone,” said Judith Remondi, campaign steering committee chair. “We need the entire community to participate in the campaign, whether it’s a $100 or $1 million gift.”

According to the hospital, about 80% of all babies born in southern New England are delivered at Women & Infants Hospital.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.