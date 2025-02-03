Women & Infants ranks as third-best hospital for maternity care in U.S.

PROVIDENCE – Women & Infants Hospital recently announced it was recognized as one of Money magazine’s Best Hospitals for Maternity Care 2025, ranking third among 75 hospitals and receiving an “A” rating.

Hospitals that made the list are considered to be well-equipped to handle a variety of situations and complications, from low-risk to complex maternal, fetal and newborn procedures.

According to Money, its list of hospitals offers safe, effective treatment led by OB-GYNs and perinatal physicians. Key indicators in Money’s analysis include a dedication to mothers and babies before, during and after birth, as well as patient satisfaction, safety records and noteworthy maternity accreditations.

Money also graded each facility on its price transparency by comparing hospitals’ publicly listed prices with actual payments from patients and insurers. The price transparency grade is unweighted and does not affect hospital rankings.

“I am thrilled Women & Infants Hospital has been recognized by Money for its outstanding maternity care while prioritizing the health, well-being and safety of our delivering mothers and babies,” said Shannon Sullivan, president and chief operating officer of Women & Infants Hospital. “At Women & Infants Hospital, where more than 80% of babies in Rhode Island are born each year, we pride ourselves on offering enhanced birthing options while providing an equitable, state-of-the-art environment that can accommodate extended family, birth partners and doulas.”

To create its list, Money partnered with Definitive Healthcare for data. It also used publicly available data from The Joint Commission and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid. The University of Southern California’s Chan Department provided data on the nation’s neonatal intensive care units.

