Women’s Fund of R.I. awards 8 organizations grants over 3 years

PROVIDENCE – The Women’s Fund of Rhode Island has selected eight local organizations to receive grants from this year through 2026 for projects that will likely create a more equitable landscape for women and girls to thrive in the Ocean State.

The organizations will receive $75,000 in total per year through 2026 for their initiatives. The Women’s Fund says the projects focus on public policy work, youth-led opportunities, critical needs such as housing and employment, and reproductive rights.

The annual grants range between $8,738 and $10,000. The organizations receiving the funding, their amounts and initiatives are:

Amos House : $10,000 to fund the Bridge to Career Opportunities program, which includes concurrent support services, basic education, job training, career counseling and financial coaching to improve employment and economic outcomes for 25 low-income women facing financial insecurity.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors.