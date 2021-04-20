Worker dies in accident at EB submarine building facility

NORTH KINGSTOWN (AP) — An employee at General Dynamics Electric Boat’s facility here died Tuesday from injuries suffered in a workplace accident, the company said.

Sean Davies, a vice president for the Connecticut-based submarine builder, told WPRI-TV CBS 12 the incident took place around 8 a.m. at the company’s facility.

He didn’t disclose the nature of the accident or the name of the employee killed, but said the worker had been an inspector for about four years.

“We are extremely saddened by this loss and I know that you all share in this grief,” Davies said in a statement. “The Quonset team is a tight-knit group, and we will all feel the effects of this incident for quite some time. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of our colleague.”

- Advertisement -

The station said that all lift work at the Quonset Point facility was suspended until an investigation was complete.