Workers at Women & Infants to hold no-confidence vote

PROVIDENCE – After months of unrest at Women & Infants Hospital, unionized caregivers are holding a no-confidence vote.

Members of Service Employees International Union 1199 New England will reveal results of the vote on Tuesday during a press conference at the Care New England Health System hospital.

The vote comes “after a historic number of unresolved grievances and arbitrations, a dire staffing crisis and an ongoing lack of clear, respectful communication around management’s plans to stabilize and invest in the workforce,” said the union in a release.

This is the culmination of months of workers’ unrest at the hospital. Last October, frontline workers held an informational picket to ask the hospital management to address “dangerous short staffing” by investing part of the $45 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds Rhode Island hospitals received. The union was asking the hospital to find solutions for the staffing shortage, including competitive wage increases, safer staffing levels, free or reduced training, and career development.

In December, the union held a candlelight vigil to honor patients and caregivers at the hospital, once again lamenting the effects of short staffing. But the union said Women & Infants has ignored workers´ repeated attempts to engage in dialogue around use of ARPA funds.

In addition, SEIU1199 NE said hospital management has refused to conduct “fair and reasonable” investigations into several allegations brought on by workers, claiming they were victims of “disrespect, harassment, radicalized language and systematic mistreatment.”

In a statement on March 24 Care New England expressed its fi full confidence in the leadership team at Women & Infants Hospital/

“Care New England executive leadership, the Care New England Board of Trustees and the Women & Infants Hospital (WIH) Medical Executive Committee (an elected body representing all Medical Staff) have expressed their full confidence in the leadership team at Women & Infants Hospital,” said Care New England in a statement. “The team is led by President Shannon Sullivan who began her career at Women & Infants Hospital more than 20 years ago as a social worker, helping families in our local communities, and has made outstanding contributions to WIH’s superior quality, access and operational successes provided during her time here.

“On 3/14/23, the Medical Executive Committee (MEC) at Women & Infants Hospital discussed at length the current direction and leadership structure and strategy of WIH,” Dr. Kenneth Chen, president of the Women & Infants Hospital Medical Executive Committee, added in the statement. “As president of the Medical Executive Committee at Women & Infants Hospital, I am pleased to report, that a confidential and unanimous vote of confidence was made by the entire Medical Executive Committee in full support of the leadership of Women & Infants Hospital. We are confident that this world-renowned hospital, where over 80% of local babies are born, curative treatments for cancers and other maladies of our friends, neighbors and our own families, is living up to its values and mission. Not only does that mission mean care for patients, it also means care for staffs. In discussion, the comments of support centered around the vast array of amazing things happening here, right now, because of the decisions and actions of our leadership team.”

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.