World War II Foundation names Fenzel new CEO

SOUTH KINGSTOWN – As a former military officer who spent three decades serving with the U.S. Army, John Fenzel understands firsthand the notion that veterans do not want to be forgotten.

Now, Fenzel will lead the organization dedicated to keeping the memory of “The Greatest Generation” alive.

Fenzel on Jan. 1 became the World War II historic preservation organization’s new CEO on Jan. 1. He succeeded the foundation’s former CEO, U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. [Ret.] Andrew Davis. Tim Gray, the foundation’s founder and president, is still with the organization producing documentary films chronicling World War II and those who fought in the war, Fenzel said.

The foundation, according to its website, has produced 36 World War II documentaries to date, with each documentary about 60 to 90 minutes in length. Other foundation-led initiatives include the International Museum of World War II in Rhode Island, where, the foundation’s website says, more than 5,900 artifacts, 700 books and a movie theatre help tell the story of World War II to thousands of students annually.

- Advertisement -

Fenzel, a retired special forces colonel, told Providence Business News on Wednesday that he was first interested in the foundation’s outward looking focus in educating the current generations about the war and those who were alive in that time, and wanted to become more involved. He says it is vital to preserve the soldiers’ stories since about 350 World War II veterans die per day and there are only about 135,000 such veterans still alive today.

Along with making documentaries, Fenzel says the foundation is looking to produce more online content, such as a podcast for social media and a new free video streaming app. The app, called the WWII Streaming Channel, offers all the foundation’s original films and can be downloaded from various app stores.

Also, the foundation is working on creating virtual reality programs. Fenzel says the programs will include wearing a headset and view, either on a phone or on YouTube, a film to give the viewer that “immersive experience” as if one is right there amid the war.

“We want to create a full curriculum for the foundation that we can extend to other educational institutions, such as grader schools and high schools,” Fenzel said. “Embracing technology is really key. If you want our younger generations to relate to that critical path, you have to go where they live and a lot of that is online.”

Also, the foundation, Fenzel says, will head to Normandy, France, this June to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day beach landings. Regarding new documentaries, Fenzel says the foundation’s newest film, “The Final Landing at Iwo Jima,” narrated by CBS Sports commentator Jim Nantz, will be released sometime next month.

“We’re really dedicated first and foremost [telling] those stories of our veterans,” Fensel said, “and listening and recording them before they leave us. We try to do that in the best way possible.”

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.