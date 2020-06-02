WPRI: Protest turns violent in Providence

PROVIDENCE – A protest early Tuesday morning at Providence Place mall turned violent, WPRI-TV CBS 12 has reported.

The protest, like many around the country, was calling for justice for George Floyd, a Minnesota man killed in police custody. Hundreds were reported to have attended.

The protesters reportedly broke into the mall after clashes with the police, looting stores. After they were dispersed, some protesters were reported to have looted and vandalized areas throughout the city. It was not immediately clear how many of the protesters took part in looting or clashes with the police.

A police cruiser was also burned in the confrontation.

R.I. State Police Col. James Manni told WPRI that he believed the incident was planned, coordinated and executed by people from outside of Rhode Island.

In a statement Monday, Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza addressed the protest.

“Last night’s incidents were devastating for our community who has already experienced so much unrest and pain. Violence is never the answer and we need collective action— one that is productive, not destruction of our small businesses, who have been impacted so much already and by putting others safety at risk,” Elorza said.

“Now is the time to focus on finding safe ways to be allies with our Black neighbors and to come together to support our business community as they rebuild and we all recover,” he added.