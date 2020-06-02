Protest turns violent in Providence

PROVIDENCE – A protest early Tuesday morning at Providence Place mall turned violent.

The protest, like many around the country, was calling for justice for George Floyd, a Minnesota man killed in police custody.

More than 60 people were arrested and as many as 10 police officers were injured when they were hit by rocks or bricks, authorities said.

The protesters reportedly broke into the mall after clashes with the police, looting stores. After they were dispersed, some protesters were reported to have looted and vandalized areas throughout the city. It was not immediately clear how many of the protesters took part in looting or clashes with the police.

A police cruiser was also burned in the confrontation.

“This was a mob,” state police Col. James Manni said. “These were not protesters. This was an intentional, coordinated attack on the city.”

Police received intelligence several hours prior to the violence that people were coming from out of state armed with crow bars, flares and gasoline, Manni said.

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza on Tuesday morning said five of the people arrested were from out of state.

Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven M. Paré said Tuesday that none of the hurt officers was seriously injured.

“We are at a critical moment in American history, and our actions today can set the course for a more just and equal society tomorrow,” said Gov. Gina M. Raimondo in a statement on Tuesday. “But if we let violence give rise to more violence, then that opportunity will be lost. What happened in Providence last night was unacceptable. It was criminal. It put lives at risk. And those responsible will be held accountable.”

“To those in Rhode Island and around the country who are expressing your outrage and pain through peaceful protest: I hear you,” Raimondo said. “Let’s rise above the hate, rise above the fear, and work to root out racism on an individual and institutional level.”

In a statement Monday, Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza addressed the protest.

“Last night’s incidents were devastating for our community who has already experienced so much unrest and pain. Violence is never the answer and we need collective action— one that is productive, not destruction of our small businesses, who have been impacted so much already and by putting others safety at risk,” Elorza said.

“Now is the time to focus on finding safe ways to be allies with our Black neighbors and to come together to support our business community as they rebuild and we all recover,” he added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.