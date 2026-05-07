Yawgoo Valley water park permanently closes

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EXETER – Rhode Island no longer has a water park inside its borders. The owners of Yawgoo Valley Ski Area announced on Thursday they have closed the water park at the site after 35 years of operation. In a statement on the company’s website Thursday, the owners cited the long-term operational considerations and the

EXETER – Rhode Island no longer has a water park inside its borders.

The owners of Yawgoo Valley Ski Area announced on Thursday they have closed the water park at the site after 35 years of operation.

long-term operational considerations and the need to focus resources on other areas of the property.

“We are grateful to the many guests, families, campers, recreation groups and staff members who made the waterpark a memorable part of the community over the years,” the statement read. “Your support and participation have meant a great deal to us.”

The rest of the property and its activities will continue to operate, according to the statement.

Originally established as a ski park in Exeter in 1965,

Yawgoo Valley expanded in 1991 to include a water park. In 1995, a snow-tubing hill opened as another avenue for winter income.

“As time went on, we needed an additional draw,”

Tracy Hartman

, a second-generation Yawgoo Valley general manager and CEO told Providence Business News in 2018. Her family purchased in the business in 1980.

Hartman remembered her father thinking the water park and subsequent snow-tubing hill would “sustain” the family-owned business.

“If you offset yearly expenses with three additional months of income,” she added, “you can grow the business or, hopefully, have more of a profit.”