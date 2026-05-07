Yawgoo Valley water park permanently closes

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THE OWNERS of Yawgoo Valley Ski Area in Exeter on Thursday announced they have closed the water park permanently after 35 years of operation.

EXETER – Rhode Island no longer has a water park inside its borders.  The owners of Yawgoo Valley Ski Area announced on Thursday they have closed the water park at the site after 35 years of operation.   In a statement on the company’s website Thursday, the owners cited the long-term operational considerations and the

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