YMCA of Greater Providence to pay $10K to family to resolve ADA complaint

PROVIDENCE – The YMCA of Greater Providence will pay $10,000 to a local family as part of an agreement with the U.S. Attorney District of Rhode Island’s office to resolve allegations that the nonprofit violated the Americans with Disabilities act to deny a child the opportunity to attend camp due to the child’s disability.
U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Cunha announced Thursday that the settlement resolves the complaint filed by a parent of a child with cystic fibrosis and his brother were unable to attend Camp Fuller in South Kingstown last year. In 2022, the parent, Cunha says, informed the YMCA that the child needed to take pancreatic enzyme supplements before every meal to treat his cystic fibrosis. The YMCA at the time granted the parent’s request for the child to self-administer the supplements and the child attended Camp Fuller without incident, Cunha says.
But last year, despite the parent making the same request, the child, Cunha said, was denied by the YMCA to self-administer his medication based on a medication administration policy that the organization would not modify. Thus, the child could not attend Camp Fuller last year.
Along with paying the family financial compensation and allowing the child to attend Camp Fuller for all summers for which he is eligible, the YMCA, Cunha says, must also train its staff on ADA requirements, adopt a nondiscrimination policy, report to the U.S. attorney’s office on its compliance annually for the next two years, and evaluate accommodation requests for children applying to attend the camp on a case-by-case basis, and making reasonable modifications to permit children with disabilities to attend.
Cunha’s office also said this is the third such settlement the U.S. attorney’s office has entered into with a camp regarding ADA violations but did not specify which camps or where those violations occurred.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.