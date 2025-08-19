‘You Belong Here’ wayfinding trail set to drop anchors in Providence

By
-
THE DOWNTOWN PROVIDENCE Park Network announced Tuesday it is creating a public art trail and a citywide treasure hunt, which will include painted anchors, to help boost downtown activity. / COURTESY DOWNTOWN PROVIDENCE PARK NETWORK

PROVIDENCE – Beginning in September, the Downtown Providence Park Network wants to prove “You Belong Here.” The public-private partnership announced Tuesday it is creating a public art trail and a citywide treasure hunt to help boost downtown activity. The trail will include massive, brightly painted anchors, 200 banners and a digital interface. Visitors can scan

