PROVIDENCE – Beginning in September, the Downtown Providence Park Network wants to prove "You Belong Here."
The public-private partnership announced Tuesday it is creating a public art trail and a citywide treasure hunt to help boost downtown activity.
The trail will include massive, brightly painted anchors, 200 banners and a digital interface. Visitors can scan QR codes on banners and anchors throughout downtown to unlock stories about Providence's history, art, and maritime heritage, along with playlists featuring local musicians, said Downtown Providence Park Network Executive Director Nora Barré.
This digital feature will transform the physical trail into an interactive experience, encouraging exploration and deeper connection with the city, she added.
The new banners will stretch from Point Street Bridge to Waterplace Basin, Biltmore Park, Burnside Park, and Kennedy Plaza. The idea is to use the new wayfinding project to turn the city into an open-air treasure hunt of art, history and music, according to the news release.
Barré said the project was funded by a $200,000 grant from the city of Providence that was awarded through R.I. Commerce Corp.
"Rhode Island Commerce is proud to support the city of Providence and this project – which serves as an invitation for all to explore and experience the capital city's maritime history and cultural vibrancy," said R.I. Secretary of Commerce Stefan Pryor.
Meanwhile, Mayor Brett P. Smiley said that the new art installations "underscores exactly why Providence has earned the reputation as the Creative Capital."
Smiley added that it has the potential to boost economic activity downtown, which has faced numerous challenges since the COVID-19 pandemic, including the shift to remote and hybrid work models and decreased foot traffic, which has put a financial strain on local businesses.
"Last year Providence was named the number two most walkable city in the country and initiatives like this build on that success, further enhancing the ability for our neighbors and visitors to explore all that our city has to offer," Smiley said.
Matthew McNulty is a PBN staff writer. He can be reached at McNulty@PBN.com or on X at @MattMcNultyNYC.
The public launch of "You Belong Here" will be held Sunday, Sept. 21, after the 195 District Park Flea Market. Sponsored by the city of Providence, Providence Tourism Council, R.I. Commerce Corp., and G Properties, the riverfront corridor will feature music, dance, art and interactive activities from noon to 7 p.m.