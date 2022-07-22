Young professionals honored at 2022 PBN 40 Under Forty event

WARWICK – Forty young business professionals were honored Thursday at Aldrich Mansion for their efforts in the workplace and community at Providence Business News’ 18th annual 40 Under Forty Awards program.

The sold-out event hosted 375 people at Aldrich Mansion.

The 24 women and 16 men who comprise of the 2022 class work in various industries, such as health care (Theresa Jenner, Kristin McCabe, Michael Menard, Sherri Sprague), government (James Rajotte, Amy Grzybowski, Lenore Montanaro), construction (Gregory Garvin, Justin Deveau), financial services (Lauren Brennan, Timothy Chaves, Holly Ferrara, Claudia Rocha, Chris Satti, Sunny Sampson), manufacturing (Chris Burch, Tolulope Fayanjuola), indoor recreation (Pieter Martens) and nonprofit (Beth Flanagan, Zachary Nieder).

The full list of the 2022 honorees can be seen here. Each honoree is profiled in a special section that was published Friday as part of PBN’s July 22-Aug. 4 print edition.

Bristol County Savings Bank was the presenting sponsor and Providence Children’s Museum was the gift sponsor for the 2022 PBN 40 Under Forty program.

(Update: Industries and names added in 3rd paragraph.)