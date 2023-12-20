Zelazo named R.I. Health and Educational Building Corp.’s new executive director

Updated at 1:20 p.m. on Dec. 20

By
-
DYLAN ZELAZO was named the executive director of the The Rhode Island Health and Educational Building Corp. on Wednesday. / COURTESY RHODE ISLAND HEALTH AND EDUCATIONAL BUILDING CORP.
PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Health and Educational Building Corp. has a new leader.  The state’s largest provider of bond financing for health and educational institutions on Tuesday named Dylan Zelazo, Pawtucket's director of administration, as its new executive director. RIHEBC spokesperson Christopher Hunter said Zelazo was selected from a group of 10 finalists for…


