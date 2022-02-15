Zutobi: R.I. 5th best state in nation for electric vehicles

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island is the nation’s fifth-most-equipped state for electric vehicles, according to a study by Zutobi.

The study found the Ocean State currently has 40 charging points per 100 electric vehicles. Rhode Island has 632 total electric charging ports with 1,580 registered electric vehicles, according to the study.

North Dakota was tops in the nation with 63 charging points per electric vehicle due to its low ratio of charging points to registered cars. That state has 139 total electric charging ports and 220 registered electric vehicles according to the Zutobi, a Sweden-based developer of online driver’s education courses.

Wyoming was second with 56 charging points per 100 vehicles (184 total ports with 330 electric vehicles registered). Mississippi was fourth with 55 charging points per 100 electric vehicles (433 charging ports with 780 electric vehicles registered), and West Virginia was fifth with 52 charging points per 100 vehicles (307 total charging ports with 600 registered electric vehicles.

- Advertisement -

Massachusetts was ranked 17th with 23,2 charging points per 100 electric vehicles (4,879 charging points with 21,010 registered electric vehicles. Connecticut was 33rd with 15.8 charging points per 100 vehicles (1,428 charging points with 9,040 electric vehicles registered.

Hawaii (7.9 charging points per 100 vehicles), Arizona (7.8 charging points per 100 vehicles) and New Jersey (6.6 charging points per 100 vehicles) were the three lowest ranked states.

The study found California has the most registered electric vehicles and charging points, with a total of 425,300 registered electric vehicles and 41,177 charging points.

The number of charging outlets in each state was sourced from the Alternative Fuels Data Center’s Alternative Fueling Station Count by State.

The number of electric vehicles in each state was sourced from the Alternative Fuels Data Center’s Electric Vehicle Registrations by State data and referred to the number of registered electric vehicles.

The number of vehicles registered in each state was sourced from the Federal Highway Administration’s Highway Statistics and refers to the total number of private and commercial automobiles, including taxicabs.