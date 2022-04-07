$1.6M transaction marks biggest residential sale in Hopkinton history

HOPKINTON – In the biggest residential property sale ever in the town, a 5,200-square-foot colonial at 10 Red Fox Lane recently sold for $1.6 million, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the seller in the deal.

The nearly 31-acre property includes an 800-square-foot saltwater pool, a 200-square-foot cabana, a 7,200-square-foot tennis court, which also serves as a basketball court, and a cleared path beyond the tree line meant for horse riding or motorsports.

Mott & Chace sales associate John Blair said the home is Energy Star certified, meaning that it has met strict energy performance standards set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The house, with a brick exterior and gable-style roof, includes four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, and a fireplace, according to the property listing report, a public record kept by the town.

The two-story home was built in 2005 and is located in the Hope Valley area.

The property was appraised this year by the town to be worth $853,900, according to the property listing report.

The home was sold by Kevin Gregory and Suzanne Gregory to Oliva Burdge.

