BRISTOL – A home on 3 acres on Poppasquash Point has sold for $1.9 million, the highest price fetched in the town since September, according to a news release.

The house, at 450 Poppasquash Road, features four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms and is perched on the crest of a hill. It features views of Narragansett Bay from almost every room, according to the release.

Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer. Residential Properties Ltd. represented the seller.

The previous owners were identified in Bristol assessment records as Paul E. Sydlowski and Barbara Te. The identity of the buyer was not immediately available.

