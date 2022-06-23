101 Hillside apartment building in Providence sells for $5M

PROVIDENCE – A 22-unit apartment building known as 101 Hillside, located at 101 Hillside Ave. in the Summit neighborhood, was recently sold for $5 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented both the buyer and seller in the transaction.

The building formerly served as an assisted living facility and was completely remodeled in 2017 and converted for apartment use by Peter Gill Case and Jordan Durham of Hillside Realty LLC.

Cranston-based The Bilotti Group Inc., which owns and operates 600 apartments throughout northern Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts, purchased the property through an affiliated business, KC Fall River Holdings LLC, which is based in Lakeville, Mass.

Bilotti Group Manager Christopher Bilotti said the building was purchased with funds raised from investors.

- Advertisement -

The building features custom lighting, bamboo flooring, elevator access and ample parking, according to Residential Properties.

The property is located a short walk from local shops, restaurants, Brown University and the Rhode Island School of Design, the real estate firm said.

Tim Norton is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Norton@PBN.com.