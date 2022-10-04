12 Providence art nonprofits share $500K in ARPA funds

PROVIDENCE – Twelve arts and /or culture-based nonprofit organizations will share $500,000 in grants from the city’s federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, Mayor Jorge O. Elorza announced Tuesday.
“When I look back at my time as mayor of this great city, it will always bring me great pride to know that we prioritized art and our local artist community, and that’s precisely what we did with Providence American Rescue Plan funding” said Elorza. “We have centered art as a public good, reduced barriers to experiences and expanded arts equity.”
The nonprofits selected through the ARPA Special Events Notice of Funding Availability were:
- DESIGNxRI; $50,000
- Quisqueya in Action, Inc.: $50,000
- Rhode Island Latino Arts: $50,000
- Southside Community Land Trust: $50,000
- The Steel Yard: $50,000
- The Wilbury Theatre Group: $50,000
- Federal Hill Commerce Association: $49,500
- Oasis International: $49,000
- Educational Center of Arts and Sciences: $37,000
- FirstWorks: $30,000
- D’High Class Human Development Agency: $23,500
- Providence Children’s Film Festival: $11,000
Applicants could apply for up to $50,000 based on demonstrated need. Also, they had to currently provide public special events programming and have experienced negative impacts or disproportionate impacts of the pandemic as demonstrated by a year-to-year financial comparison with the fiscal year ending prior to March 2020.
More information can be found here
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.