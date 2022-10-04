12 Providence art nonprofits share $500K in ARPA funds

PROVIDENCE – Twelve arts and /or culture-based nonprofit organizations will share $500,000 in grants from the city’s federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, Mayor Jorge O. Elorza announced Tuesday.

“When I look back at my time as mayor of this great city, it will always bring me great pride to know that we prioritized art and our local artist community, and that’s precisely what we did with Providence American Rescue Plan funding” said Elorza. “We have centered art as a public good, reduced barriers to experiences and expanded arts equity.”

The nonprofits selected through the ARPA Special Events Notice of Funding Availability were:

DESIGNxRI; $50,000

Quisqueya in Action, Inc.: $50,000

Rhode Island Latino Arts: $50,000

Southside Community Land Trust: $50,000

The Steel Yard: $50,000

The Wilbury Theatre Group: $50,000

Federal Hill Commerce Association: $49,500

Oasis International: $49,000

Educational Center of Arts and Sciences: $37,000

FirstWorks: $30,000

D’High Class Human Development Agency: $23,500

Providence Children’s Film Festival: $11,000

Applicants could apply for up to $50,000 based on demonstrated need. Also, they had to currently provide public special events programming and have experienced negative impacts or disproportionate impacts of the pandemic as demonstrated by a year-to-year financial comparison with the fiscal year ending prior to March 2020.

- Advertisement -

More information can be found here