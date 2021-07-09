12-story apartment building proposed for Jewelry District

PROVIDENCE — The city has started reviewing plans for a 12-story residential building in the Jewelry District, on a site now occupied by parking lots. The property, at 137-151 Friendship St. and 194 Pine St., is in an area of downtown seeing a wave of new residential construction, including in the nearby I-195 Redevelopment District.

The completed building would contain about 225 apartments, most in studio and 1-bedroom formats, according to a Providence planning document. A rendering included in the planning documents shows the building would feature a glass and metal exterior, with individual balconies, and a rooftop pool and greenhouse.

It is being reviewed by the city’s Downtown Design Review Committee planning staff.

An initial review indicates it meets current codes for the D-1 zone and wouldn’t need a full committee review.

The applicant is identified as Friendship Partners LLC, registered in Rhode Island as a parking lot operator, with offices at 155 Chestnut St., Providence. The architect is Gerner Kronick + Valcarcel Architects, of New York.

(CORRECTS to note full committee review not needed.)

