$12M awarded for municipal resilience projects

PROVIDENCE – Twenty communities across the state that participated in the Municipal Resilience Program were awarded a total of $12 million in grants, Gov. Daniel J. McKee and the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank announced Thursday. The grants were funded by a voter-approved Green Bond in 2022 that provided $16 million for municipal resilience projects and

The grants were funded by a voter-approved Green Bond in 2022 that provided $16 million for municipal resilience projects and was part of McKee's fiscal 2023 budget. The bond will help communities restore and improve vulnerable coastal habitats, river and stream floodplains, and infrastructure. It also includes $5 million for a small-business energy loan program to provide zero-interest and below-market loans for clean-energy projects.

"Investing in Rhode Island's communities isn’t just a prudent decision but a crucial step in securing a resilient future,” McKee said.

“The impacts of flooding and storms have been wide-ranging throughout our state, but with this funding from the voter-approved Green Bond, we can mitigate those risks, improve our response, and adapt to meet the climate change challenge.”

The Infrastructure Bank received 41 proposals from 30 communities, totaling $52 million in grant requests, which far exceeded available funding, according to McKee's office.

The following proposals will receive funding: