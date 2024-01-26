$12M awarded for municipal resilience projects

PROVIDENCE – Twenty communities across the state that participated in the Municipal Resilience Program were awarded a total of $12 million in grants, Gov. Daniel J. McKee and the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank announced Thursday.  The grants were funded by a voter-approved Green Bond in 2022 that provided $16 million for municipal resilience projects and

