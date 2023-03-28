1,400 workers at Women & Infants vote no confidence

PROVIDENCE – Nearly 1,400 unionized caregivers at Women & Infants Hospital voted no confidence against their employer, citing years of unheard grievances and a lack of “clear, respectful communication” among the reasons for their vote.

Members of Service Employees International Union 1199 New England, which represents 1,900 frontline caregivers at Women & Infants Hospital, revealed the results of Monday’s vote during a press conference Tuesday at the Care New England Health System hospital. An overwhelming majority – about 95% of workers who participated – voted no confidence, according to a press release by the union.

“We made the decision to vote no confidence because we are sick and tired of working short day in and day out and having our concerns brushed to the side,” said Regina Brown, a certified nursing assistant in the Antenatal Care Unit. “I used to stay late because I loved caring for my patients. Now I stay late because we are working short every day. If they don’t get me help I am responsible for up to 29 patients.”

The no-confidence votre is the culmination of months of workers’ unrest at the hospital. Last October, frontline workers held an informational picket to ask the hospital management to address “dangerous short staffing” by investing part of the $45 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds Rhode Island hospitals received. The union was asking the hospital to find solutions for the staffing shortage, including competitive wage increases, safer staffing levels, free or reduced training and career development.

In December, the union held a candlelight vigil to honor patients and caregivers at the hospital, once again lamenting the effects of short staffing. But the union said Women & Infants management has ignored workers´ repeated attempts to engage in dialogue around use of ARPA funds or its plan to address the crisis.

“You don’t push your workforce to the breaking point and then keep adding in additional stressors,” Brown said. “We constantly bring important staffing issues and concerns about disrespect to management and they are doing nothing to alleviate the problem.”

On top of this, workers said management has refused to conduct “fair and reasonable investigations” into allegations of “disrespect, harassment, racialized language and systematic mistreatment” of the hospital’s female and diverse staff.

“A fair amount of our EVS or housekeeping staff are Portuguese. I have heard that one particular supervisor refers to them as the Portuguese mafia,” said Nancy Chandley Adams, a nurse lactation consultant. “These individuals have put themselves at risk throughout the pandemic. This language reduces them to just a label and is completely disrespectful to their important contribution to patient care. In another instance, I have heard a different manager allegedly tell a student who was breastfeeding, “Go pump, we don’t want you spraying all over us.” No woman should be subjected to this type of demeaning language, particularly at a hospital that treats women and babies.”

Care New England said they have full confidence in the team at Women & Infants Hospital.

“Care New England executive leadership, the Care New England Board of Trustees and the Women & Infants Medical Executive Committee (elected positions representing all medical staff) have expressed their full confidence in the leadership team at Women & Infants Hospital,” said CNE in a statement. “The team is led by President Shannon Sullivan who began her career at Women & Infants Hospital more than 20 years ago as a social worker, and has made outstanding contributions to superior quality and care during her tenure.”

The hospital system said they encourage employees to seek assistance anytime they feel unsafe or uncomfortable, by contacting security, their manager, or by reporting concerns through 24/7 hotline and online portal. CNE said a multi-disciplinary team investigates all reports within 10 days, but it could not provide details on specific cases due to privacy laws.

“WIH Leadership is committed to creating a welcoming, safe, collaborative and respectful environment for all team members,” said Care New England. “We do not tolerate acts of aggression, threats or abuse in any form. We all have a common mission of providing superior patient care in a supportive, compassionate environment.”

Dr. Kenneth Chen, president of the Women & Infants Hospital Medical Executive Committee, said the entire Medical Executive Committee team has made a “confidential and unanimous vote of confidence” in full support of the leadership of the hospital.

“We are confident that this world-renowned hospital, where over 80% of local babies are born, curative treatments for cancers and other maladies of our friends, neighbors and our own families, is living up to its values and mission,” Chen said. “Not only does that mission mean care for patients, it also means care for staffs. In discussion, the comments of support centered around the vast array of amazing things happening here, right now, because of the decisions and actions of our leadership team.”

But workers are calling management to “stop anti-union behavior and engage with workers to solve the hospital´s deepening healthcare crisis.”

“We want management to hear our concerns and respect our union rights. We want them to work with us to resolve our grievances so we can do what we do best, focus on patient care,” said Cassie White, a registered nurse in the Mother and Baby Unit. “We are determined to have our voice heard and will continue pushing until management gives its staff and patients the respect we deserve.”

Update: Comments from Care New England added in 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th paragraphs

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.