19 contractors charged for failing to comply with CRLB order involving substandard construction work

PROVIDENCE – Nineteen total contractors are facing charges for failing to comply with a final order from the R.I. Contractors’ Registration and Licensing Board for substandard or unfinished construction work, seven of which are facing felony charges, the R.I. Office of the Attorney General announced Tuesday.

According to a media release, all contractors must register with the board – a division of the R.I. Department of Business Regulation – and the board determines whether the contractor is both licensed and performed the work “according to industry standards” if and when complaints are filed. Final orders, the release stated, are only issued if all resolution efforts between the complainant and the contractor have been made.

Two contractors were charged Monday with felony violations. Paul Arruda, of Tiverton-based Paul Arruda Corp., allegedly did not pay a subcontractor despite being paid in full by the homeowner. Kevin Chaisty, of Pawtucket-based KSC Construction, was contracted by a homeowner to remove and replace siding, the AG’s office said. The homeowner paid $8,000 to Chaisty, who allegedly “failed to start the work on time” and has not repaid the deposit despite reassuring the homeowner that he would.

Other contractors who have felony warrants issued for are:

Anthony Arena, Northwest Construction and Maintenance of Lincoln. He allegedly did not perform basement work for a homeowner who provided Arena more than $10,000 in checks – which were cashed – to do the aforementioned work.

Robert Darling, Saintz Construction Co. of Cumberland. He allegedly did not complete work “up to industry standards” for a homeowner, who paid close to $30,000 for the work, nor return any funds to the homeowner.

Rodolfo Hernandez, Statewide Construction Co. of Providence. Hernandez allegedly failed to complete any of the contracted work and the homeowner both suffered $40,000 in damages and became homeless as a result.

Jose Jimenez, J&J Landscaping of Providence. The company allegedly “willfully failed” to replace an existing driveway for a homeowner.

Richard Wilson, Custom Quality Home Services of East Greenwich. Wilson allegedly failed to perform work on constructing an exterior fence after a homeowner paid him $15,000 to do the work.

The eight contractors who were arraigned in Providence District Court Feb. 19 on misdemeanor charges, where the financial damage and/or fines total less than $5,000, and their companies are:

Nicholas Chamberlain, CAS Drywall of Providence

Ana Paulino Contreras, Paulino Construction of Providence

John Cronin, Cronin Construction of Foxborough, Mass.

Joshua Cruz, Eden Improvements of East Providence

Joshua Gomes, Building Concepts of Cumberland

Derek Penta, Capital Home Improvements of Warwick

Jose Reis, J. Reis Painting of Fall River

Luis Rodrigues, Lincoln Construction of Pawtucket

Richard Bourque Jr., of North Kingstown-based Richard Bourque Enterprises, will appear in court Feb. 26. A warrant is out for James Porter, of Providence-based J. Porter Concrete & Stone. Zachary Brown of West Warwick-based ZD Brown Construction and Joseph Grilo of Barrington-based A Touch of Class were arrested Monday for failing to appear in court Feb. 19.

In a statement, R.I. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha called charges “serious” and more than just homeowners being “dissatisfied with their paint color.”

“These are hardworking Rhode Islanders who paid a lot of money for contractors to make improvements to their homes and were left high and dry,” Neronha said. “The defendants were given multiple opportunities to resolve their situations. Some took advantage of that opportunity. Others didn’t. Those who didn’t will now be held accountable, and this Office will pursue restitution to the homeowners and any fines owed.”

Assistant Attorney General Meghan McDonough and investigator John Rabbitt investigated and prosecuted the cases for the AG’s office, the release states.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.