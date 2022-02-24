$2.1M deal marks highest non-waterfront home sale in Barrington since 2014

BARRINGTON – A 3,381-square-foot, Cape Cod-style home in Barrington recently sold for $2.1 million, making it the biggest non-waterfront home sale in the town since 2014, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the seller in the deal.

The 55 Adams Point Road property is located on nearly 1.5 acres in Adams Point. The home, which was constructed in 1961, includes four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, one half-bathroom and two fireplaces.

The property also features an in-ground pool, a cabana with plumbing and a patio.

In addition to being the highest non-waterfront sale in Barrington since 2014, according to Mott & Chace, citing data from the Rhode Island State-Wide Multiple Listing Service, the sale of 55 Adams Point Road is the second-most expensive home sale in Barrington in 2022.

The two-story home and the land it was built on were last assessed by Barrington officials in fiscal 2021 to have a total value of $1.2 million, according to an online database of town property records.

The home was sold by Kathryn Lyons and Thomas Hichar, as trustees to the Kathryn Lyons Marital Trust, to buyers Shayna Kessel, Isidoro Kessel, Arlene Kessel and Michael Robinson, according to a copy of the deed made available online by the town.

