2 Brown University faculty members elected AAAS fellows

PROVIDENCE – Brown University Graduate School Dean Andrew G. Campbell and Susan Short, director of the university’s Population Studies and Training Center, were recently elected as fellows of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

Both Campbell and Short were elected among 489 new fellows in this year’s class, Brown said.

Campbell was recognized for his research, administrative leadership and service to increase full participation in all science. He studies microbial diseases, especially infectious diseases in neglected regions.

Short was named a fellow for her contributions to the fields of Chinese and African social demography, as well as to interdisciplinary science “at the intersection of genetics, gender and social structure,” Brown said. She examines changing political and social environments and how they impact gender, family, health and well-being.

- Advertisement -

The fellows will be recognized by the association in a virtual ceremony scheduled for February 2021.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.