PROVIDENCE – Two chief investment officers at companies based in Rhode Island were named among the top 10 most influential CIOs by industry news website Chief Investment Officer at ai-cio.com.

Charles VanVleet, CIO and assistant treasurer at Textron Inc. in Providence, ranked No. 5 and Sanjay Chawla, CIO for Johnston-based property insurance company FM Global, ranked No. 10 on Chief Investment Officer’s 2019 Top 20 Corporate CIOs list, representing the most innovative and influential corporate women and men.

Chawla joined FM Global in March 2018, according to a news release. He previously served as vice president and chief investment officer for Raytheon Co.

Harshal Chaudhari, CIO for Boston-based General Electric, which has a digital office, GE Digital, in Providence, ranked No. 6 on the list.

The website noted that its 20 most influential corporate leaders also ranked among its 100-person list of asset owners who “have distinguished themselves in navigating a changing, and often perilous, market landscape.” Selections are based upon innovation and influence, collaboration, talent development, investment fund size being managed and industry tenure.

VanVleet ranked No. 30, Chaudhari ranked No. 35 and Chawla ranked No. 50 on Chief Investment Officer’s the 2019 Power 100 list.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at lavin@pbn.com.