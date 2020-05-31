2 Westerly Hospital nurses honored with Nightingale Awards

WESTERLY – Two Westerly Hospital nurses are among the 13 honorees for the 2020 Nightingale Awards for Excellence in Nursing program.

The recognition, developed in 2001 by the Visiting Nurse Association of South Central Connecticut, is awarded annually to nurses within the Lawrence + Memorial Healthcare system, which is owned by Yale New Haven Health.

Each honoree is selected by their peers for the award.

Patricia “Trish” Barber, a registered nurse who works with geriatric psychology inpatients, was nominated at Westerly Hospital, along with Rachael Silva, a registered nurse who works in medical and surgery units.

According to Barber’s nomination, she “offers suggestions for connections to care and for interventions to use with patients that are creative and effective. She also stays current on evidence-based practice and offers her knowledge to the team to assure they are meeting the needs of patients and families.”

Silva’s creativity caught her colleagues’ attention as well.

She “worked with a team to create new patient white communication boards in patient rooms to better meet their needs. She worked in collaboration with another department to create programs that will engage staff with one another, as a means of a way to get to know one another,” her nomination read.

This year’s Nightingale Award winners will be recognized virtually due to the COVID-19 health crisis.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.