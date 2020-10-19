2 Women & Infants Hospital NICU nurses honored by Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute

PROVIDENCE – Two nurses in Women & Infants Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit have received national recognition for their involvement in adoption.

Kimberley Maynard and her husband, AJ, and Emilia Morsilli and her husband, Robert, were honored as 2020 Angels in Adoption by the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute during the 22nd annual Angels in Adoption Gala. The event took place virtually on Oct. 3.

Over the past nine years, Maynard and her husband, who live in Chepachet, have fostered nine children. Morsilli and her husband, of Hope, have a total of five children, two of which are adopted.

Maynard has been a NICU nurse at Women & Infants Hospital for 12 years, and Morsilli for nearly 17 years.

- Advertisement -

Shannon Sullivan, the hospital’s president and chief operating officer, said the hospital is proud of both women.

“Adoptive parents are special people, offering new beginnings to children in need. Both women are a credit to Rhode Island, as well as our nation, and I am thrilled to learn they are both being honored by Congressman Jim Langevin and the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute as 2020 Angels in Adoption,” Sullivan said.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.