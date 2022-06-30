20 R.I. restaurants earn 2022 Wine Spectator awards

Twenty Rhode Island restaurants have been honored with Wine Spectator’s 2022 Restaurant Awards.

Cara in Newport; Coast in Westerly; Restaurant 1879 on Block Island; Tavolo Wine Bar & Tuscan Grille in Smithfield, Warwick and Providence; and The Dining Room at Castle Hill in Newport each received the Best of Award of Excellence.

This award is given to restaurants whose wine selections consist of 350 or more selections from multiple wine-growing regions and/or from top wine producers, showing a unique commitment to wine. On WineSpectator.com, these establishments’ awards are signified by two wine glasses next to their names.

Camille’s in Providence, Chapel Grille in Cranston, La Masseria in East Greenwich, Matunuck Oyster Bar in South Kingstown, Mill’s Tavern Restaurant in Providence, Persimmon in Providence, Sarto in Providence, Stoneacre Brasserie in Newport, Stoneacre Garden in Newport, The Capital Grille in Providence, The Coast Guard House Restaurant in Narragansett, The Restaurant in Westerly and The White Horse Tavern in Newport were given the Award of Excellence.

This award is given to restaurants whose wine lists not only offer at least 90 selections from an assortment of quality producers but also match the menu in both price and style. This award is signified by one wine glass listed next to the restaurant’s name on the Wine Spectator’s website.

Wine Spectator is a magazine and website that focuses on wine and wine culture.