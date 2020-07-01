2020 Virtual Manufacturing Awards Event

By
-

Congratulations to all the 2020 Honorees!

Companies and programs being honored are:

  • Strategic Leadership Award – Sean Davies, General Dynamics Electric Boat Vice President of Operations, Quonset Point Facility
  • Manufacturing Champion – John H. Chafee Center for International Business
  • Pure Haven LLC, for Excellence at a Small Manufacturer
  • Yushin America Inc., for Excellence at a Mid-Size Manufacturer
  • Igus Inc., for Excellence at a Large Manufacturer
  • Blount Fine Foods Corp., for Excellence at an Enterprise Manufacturer
  • SquadLocker Inc., for Emerging Manufacturer
  • Creative Conners Inc., for Product Innovation & Design
  • Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence, for Excellence in Green Manufacturing
  • Hitachi Cable America Inc. – High Performance Medical Solutions Division, for Excellence in Lean Manufacturing
  • National Marker Co., for Supply Chain Management
  • Cooley Group, for Excellence in Exporting
  • New England Institute of Technology Shipbuilding/Marine Trades and Advanced Manufacturing Institute, for Workforce Development & Productivity
  • Finlay Extracts & Ingredients USA Inc., for Outstanding Safety Performance
  • Amgen Inc., for Collaboration in Manufacturing
  • Tedor Pharma Inc., for Family Owned Business
- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR