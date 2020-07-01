2020 Virtual Manufacturing Awards Event

Congratulations to all the 2020 Honorees!
Companies and programs being honored are:
- Strategic Leadership Award – Sean Davies, General Dynamics Electric Boat Vice President of Operations, Quonset Point Facility
- Manufacturing Champion – John H. Chafee Center for International Business
- Pure Haven LLC, for Excellence at a Small Manufacturer
- Yushin America Inc., for Excellence at a Mid-Size Manufacturer
- Igus Inc., for Excellence at a Large Manufacturer
- Blount Fine Foods Corp., for Excellence at an Enterprise Manufacturer
- SquadLocker Inc., for Emerging Manufacturer
- Creative Conners Inc., for Product Innovation & Design
- Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence, for Excellence in Green Manufacturing
- Hitachi Cable America Inc. – High Performance Medical Solutions Division, for Excellence in Lean Manufacturing
- National Marker Co., for Supply Chain Management
- Cooley Group, for Excellence in Exporting
- New England Institute of Technology Shipbuilding/Marine Trades and Advanced Manufacturing Institute, for Workforce Development & Productivity
- Finlay Extracts & Ingredients USA Inc., for Outstanding Safety Performance
- Amgen Inc., for Collaboration in Manufacturing
- Tedor Pharma Inc., for Family Owned Business
