27 nonprofits receive $1.2M in support from COVID-19 Response Fund

PROVIDENCE – Twenty-seven nonprofits will share $1.2 million in crisis-response grants from the United Way of Rhode Island and the Rhode Island Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund, the foundation announced Friday.
The fund, established March 17 and raised more than $5.2 million to date, is geared toward helping local organizations provide basic necessities to Rhode Islanders impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has shuttered much of the state. Some funds, the foundation said, will support food and personal-care products, and helping meet household expenses.
The grantees will also use the funds to provide direct service and increase capacity to deliver needed services, such as telehealth, remotely, the foundation said. Grants range between $5,000 and $75,000.
The organizations that received funding in the initial round are:
- Adoption Rhode Island
- Alliance for Better Long Term Care
- Barrington TAPIN Inc.
- Blackstone Valley Community Action Program
- Boys & Girls Clubs of East Providence
- Boys Town New England
- Comprehensive Community Action Program
- Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center
- Elisha Project
- Lucy’s Hearth
- Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island
- Newport Partnership for Families
- North Kingstown Food Pantry
- Pawtucket Soup Kitchen
- Rhode Island Free Clinic
- Rhode Island Pride
- Rhode Island Rescue Ministries
- Rhode Island Coalition for the Homeless
- Rhode Island Hospitality Education Foundation
- Sheila C. “Skip” Nowell Leadership Academy
- Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Rhode Island
- Sojourner House
- Thundermist Health Center
- Tides Family Services
- WARM Center
- West End Community Center
- Women’s Refugee Care
Donations to the fund are still being sought and can be made by visiting either the Rhode Island Foundation’s website or to United Way’s website.
