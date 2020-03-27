27 nonprofits receive $1.2M in support from COVID-19 Response Fund

PROVIDENCE – Twenty-seven nonprofits will share $1.2 million in crisis-response grants from the United Way of Rhode Island and the Rhode Island Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund, the foundation announced Friday.

The fund, established March 17 and raised more than $5.2 million to date, is geared toward helping local organizations provide basic necessities to Rhode Islanders impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has shuttered much of the state. Some funds, the foundation said, will support food and personal-care products, and helping meet household expenses.

The grantees will also use the funds to provide direct service and increase capacity to deliver needed services, such as telehealth, remotely, the foundation said. Grants range between $5,000 and $75,000.

The organizations that received funding in the initial round are:

Adoption Rhode Island

Alliance for Better Long Term Care

Barrington TAPIN Inc.

Blackstone Valley Community Action Program

Boys & Girls Clubs of East Providence

Boys Town New England

Comprehensive Community Action Program

Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center

Elisha Project

Lucy’s Hearth

Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island

Newport Partnership for Families

North Kingstown Food Pantry

Pawtucket Soup Kitchen

Rhode Island Free Clinic

Rhode Island Pride

Rhode Island Rescue Ministries

Rhode Island Coalition for the Homeless

Rhode Island Hospitality Education Foundation

Sheila C. “Skip” Nowell Leadership Academy

Society of St. Vincent de Paul of Rhode Island

Sojourner House

Thundermist Health Center

Tides Family Services

WARM Center

West End Community Center

Women’s Refugee Care

Donations to the fund are still being sought and can be made by visiting either the Rhode Island Foundation’s website or to United Way’s website.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.