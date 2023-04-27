27th-floor condo at The Residences Providence sells for $1.13M

PROVIDENCE – A 1,416-square-foot condominium overlooking the downtown area inside The Residences Providence building at 1 West Exchange St. was recently sold for $1.13 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the buyer.

The sale of the 27th-floor condo unit inside the 32-story residential tower in the heart of Providence marked the 11th home sale in the city to exceed $1 million in 2023, according to the firm, citing Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service data.

Unit 2704 “personifies luxury living,” according to Residential Properties, which described the unit as having quarter-sawn oak flooring and custom oak doors. The furnished unit contains two bedrooms and two full bathrooms, and the unit features a Lutron lighting system, the real estate firm said.

The unit comes with two attached garage parking spaces.

The unit’s rounded entry hall leads to an eat-in kitchen, with custom cabinetry, a built-in Sub-Zero refrigerator, quartzite countertops and a breakfast area decorated with a Phillip Jeffries mural, according to Residential Properties. The kitchen opens to the living room with its own built-in wine bar, a dining area and another large living room area with a custom built-in entertainment system, with a Sonos sound system, the real estate firm said.

The condo’s primary bedroom features a walk-in closet, its own private terrace overlooking the downtown, and a bathroom featuring marble mosaic flooring, lacquered custom cabinetry and a steam shower.

The condo is split into a main wing and a guest wing, with the guest wing housing the unit’s washer and dryer machines, a bedroom with another walk-in closet, and its own bathroom.

Team Applegate, consisting of husband-and-wife Residential Properties sales associates Bill Applegate and Holly Applegate, represented the buyer in the transaction.

The Residences Providence is marketed as the city’s only “full-service” residential tower building, and it was designed by TRO Jung Brannen and developed by The Procaccianti Group LLC, with construction completed in 2007. The building is the third largest in the state, standing at 380 feet tall, behind the Industrial Trust Co. Building, also known as the “Superman” building and One Financial Plaza.

Unit 2704 was most recently valued by Providence assessors in fiscal year 2022 as being worth $950,100, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the condo unit was sold by James Marguerite and Dana Marguerite, of Hopkinton, Mass., to Christopher Daley and Amy Daley.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.