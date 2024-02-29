$3.4M home sale in North Kingstown is highest in town since 2011

NORTH KINGSTOWN – An 8,200-square-foot waterfront property surrounded by woods recently sold for $3.4 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the sellers.

The sale of 46 Pojac Point Road, which contains five bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, marked the most expensive home sale closed in North Kingstown since 2011, said Residential Properties, citing the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The home, constructed in 2003, comes with 6.22 acres of land, the real estate firm said.

The home features an 800-square-foot home theater, the firm said. The property also comes with a 30-foot-by-60-foot heated swimming pool, a 10-foot-by-15-foot spa, and a 300-square-foot cabana with a kitchen and a full bathroom, the real estate firm said.

The property comes with a separate carriage house, providing an additional 1,500 square feet of living space, including a wood-burning fireplace, a second fully equipped kitchen and a full bathroom, according to Residential Properties.

The assessed value of the home, located a few minutes away from Route 4 and downtown East Greenwich, was not available through the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

“Information suppressed due to the request of the taxpayer,” according to a message on the online database, when the address was queried recently.

The seller was represented by Joseph Costa, of Residential Properties, serving as the listing agent. The buyer was represented by Timothy McGinnis, of Empire Real Estate Group.

According to the trustee’s deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Maureen Mihailides to Joseph Sousa.

