More than 700 Rhode Island Energy customers without power during Monday’s wind gusts

PROVIDENCE – High winds following the weekend storm caused power outages across the state on Monday. About 3,600 Rhode Island Energy customers were without power at 3:22 p.m., according to the company’s website. The most outages were in Little Compton, Cumberland and Lincoln, according to Rhode Island Energy’s power outage map. Rhode Island Energy spokesperson

About 3,600 Rhode Island Energy customers were without power at 3:22 p.m., according to the company’s website. The most outages were in Little Compton, Cumberland and Lincoln, according to Rhode Island Energy’s power outage map

“While we’re continuing to restore power to our customers as quickly and as safely as possible, the sustained winds are causing new outages," Garcia said. "Once the wind weakens tonight, we should see power restored to more of our customers.”

The National Weather Service in Norton, Mass., has issued a wind advisory until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Wind at 3:55 p.m. was reaching sustained highs of 25 miles per hour, with gusts up to 42 miles per hour.

The state saw 1 to 4 inches of snow Sunday, which changed over to rain by midafternoon. The Harrisville section of

Burrillville saw the most snow with 4 inches, while North Smithfield saw 2.8 inches.

Rhode Island Energy spokesperson Evelyn Garcia said it was unclear when power could be fully restored due to the high winds forecasted at 10 p.m. Rhode Island Energy has brought in 60 external crews and 32 internal overhead line crews in addition to 61 tree crews – all are currently out in the field working on restoration, she added.(UPDATE: Adds comment from Rhode Island Energy spokesperson Evelyn Garcia in paragraphs 3 and 4, plus updates number of customers without power in headline.)