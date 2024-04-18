$3.8M in Learn365 grants now available

PROVIDENCE – Another $3.8 million in state grants to help expand out-of-school learning in communities across Rhode Island is now available for municipalities and local education agencies to apply for.
Gov. Daniel J. McKee and the R.I. Department of Education announced Thursday the new round of grants for its Learn365 initiative. The program seeks to improve student learning results in state assessment exams, school attendance rates and college financial aid completion rates.
RIDE says it will award funding to municipalities on two levels. There are $40,000 standard grants for applications that demonstrate plans and funding use at a baseline service level. All proposals that meet minimum quality standards will get funding, RIDE says.
Also available are $400,000 expanded grants for plans that provide more intensive services to students and families. Municipalities demonstrating a higher impact level on the key Learn365 metrics should consider seeking expanded grants, RIDE says.
“We know that Rhode Island students need more educational opportunities to overcome the impact of the pandemic and compete with our neighboring states,” McKee said in a statement. “The Learn365RI grants support local efforts outside of traditional classroom time and to tailor their strategies to community needs.”
Municipalities must email RIDE
with their proposals by May 3.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.