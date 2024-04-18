$3.8M in Learn365 grants now available

By
-
STATE EDUCATION OFFICIALS have opened applications for $3.8 million in Learn365 grants through May 3.
STATE EDUCATION OFFICIALS have opened applications for $3.8 million in Learn365 grants through May 3.

PROVIDENCE – Another $3.8 million in state grants to help expand out-of-school learning in communities across Rhode Island is now available for municipalities and local education agencies to apply for. Gov. Daniel J. McKee and the R.I. Department of Education announced Thursday the new round of grants for its Learn365 initiative. The program seeks to

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR