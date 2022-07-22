3 R.I.-based companies earn top scores on 2022 Disability Equality Index

BLUE CROSS & Blue Shield of Rhode Island, CVS Health Corp. and United Natural Foods Inc. each earned top scores on the 2022 Disability Equality Index administered jointly by Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities. 

The report evaluates companies’ disability workplace inclusion, including employment practices, culture and leadership, community engagement, enterprise-wide access and supplier diversity, and non-U.S. operations. 

Blue Cross, CVS Health and UNFI each earned a score of 100% in the report. The three companies were the only Rhode Island-based companies that scored over 80% this year. Companies scoring 80% or higher earn the recognition of Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion from the program. 

Scores are based on survey results. This year, 335 of 415 participating companies scored 80% or higher. 

The following are companies with significant operations in the Providence metropolitan area also in the report scoring 80% or higher: 

  • Bank of America Corp.: 100% 
  • Cox Communications Inc.: 100% 
  • Fidelity Investments Inc.: 100% 
  • KPMG LLC: 100% 
  • Raytheon Co.: 100% 
  • TD Bank N.A.: 100% 
  • Citizens Bank: 90% 

