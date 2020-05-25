Rhode Island Medical Imaging earns national awards for 3 ad campaigns

WARWICK – Three 2019 advertising campaigns conducted by Rhode Island Medical Imaging Inc. have earned national recognition from the 2020 Healthcare Advertising Awards program.

RIMI won a gold award for its public relations campaign addressing the vaping crisis, a silver award for its F.A.S.T. public relations campaign in partnership with the American Heart Association Southern New England, and a bronze award for its “Seeing the Unseen” television advertising series.

The Healthcare Advertising Awards program is sponsored by Healthcare Marketing Report. More than 4,200 entries were received for the 2020 program, making it the largest in its 37-year history. A total of 895 awards were given out.

“RIMI is 100% focused on the health and well-being of our patients,” said Dana Alexander Nolfe, RIMI’s chief marketing officer. “The content, execution and results of these three campaigns showcase not only our commitment to but our impact on the lives of Rhode Islanders.”

- Advertisement -

RIMI’s “Seeing the Unseen” series can be seen at rimirad.com/about-rimi/videos.