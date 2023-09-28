4-bedroom home on 0.9 acres in northern Cumberland sells for $1M

CUMBERLAND – A two-story, four-bedroom home on the north side of Cumberland recently sold for $1.04 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented both sides of the transaction.

The 5,175-square-foot colonial at 16 Preserve Drive was constructed in 2004 on a 0.88-acre property, according to town property records.

The grounds, which are surrounded by protected open space called the Mercy Woods Preserve, include blooming trees and perennials, two retaining walls and a vegetable garden, Residential Properties said.

In addition to four bedrooms, the home contains four bathrooms, the real estate firm said. The home also features a covered portico entrance with decorative columns, a dining room with an arched columned entrance, a coffered ceiling and picture frame molding, according to the real estate firm.

The home contains an office with glass pocket doors, a custom-designed kitchen with a large granite island and a living room with a fieldstone gas fireplace, custom built-in cabinetry and a cathedral ceiling with skylights, according to Residential Properties. The primary bedroom upstairs includes a cathedral ceiling, two separate walk-in closets and a double-sink bathroom.

The home also features an attached three-car garage, a mudroom with built-in storage units and bench, and a den, the real estate firm said.

The property was most recently valued by Cumberland assessors in 2022 as being worth $789,600, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The buyer and seller were both represented by Bill Applegate and Holly Applegate, of Team Applegate at Residential Properties, according to the firm.

According to the trustee’s deed, a public record of the sale, the Cumberland home was sold by Christopher Daley and Amy Daley, as trustees of the Amy Daley Revocable Trust.

The property was purchased by Rita Yuanxi Chen and Jianing Du, according to the trustee’s deed.

