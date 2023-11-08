4 R.I. domestic violence support organizations receive $1.2M in federal funds

PROVIDENCE – The U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Violence Against Women awarded $1.2 million in funds to four local nonprofits and domestic violence support organizations to bolster coordinated community responses aimed at bringing an end to domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence and stalking.

Sojourner House received the most at $500,000, which the U.S. attorney’s office says will provide six to 24 months of transitional housing or housing assistance to women who are violence survivors.

Progreso Latino was granted $400,000 to support communities in establishing or expanding culturally appropriate services that address the needs of sexual assault survivors from culturally specific communities.

Day One and the Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence received $232,584 and $108,034, respectively, the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Rhode Island said, to enhance coordination between courts, child protective services agencies, advocates, law enforcement and community programs to encourage trauma-informed, survivor-centered responses.

