401 Tech Bridge collaborates on U.S. Navy innovation challenge for ship valve solution

PORTSMOUTH – The 401 Tech Bridge is collaborating with the Naval X Northeast Tech Bridge, coordinated at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport, and the Naval Sea Systems Command on a U.S. Navy $30,000 prize challenge.

Hosted through the InnoCentive Open Innovation Marketplace and ChallengeGov platforms, the challenge seeks a parametric design tool in the form of an executable file that will take guided user input and automatically generate the necessary computer-aided design files to allow on-demand manufacturing of specific, various sized valve handwheels on board a Naval ship.

The challenge was the subject of a virtual kickoff May 14, which included an overview of the challenge from Navy personnel and a Q&A session.

The challenge is being issued by the Naval Sea Systems Command Technology Office, which works to transition emerging technologies onto ships and submarines.

According to the challenge website, solutions have already been submitted from the U.S., India, Portugal, Spain, Egypt, Kenya, Israel, South Africa and other locations. The deadline for the challenge is 11:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on July 13. Solvers are not required to transfer exclusive intellectual property rights.

The 401 Tech Bridge, a nonprofit, is a business unit of the University of Rhode Island Research Foundation and works to connect companies developing materials, technologies and products, allowing for commercial growth.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.