401 Tech Bridge names 26 startups to 2022 Blue Tech Cohort

PORTSMOUTH – Twenty-six maritime startups will take part in 401 Tech Bridge’s upcoming Blue Tech Spring Cohort, the economic development service announced on Tuesday.

The selected companies include startups from the U.S., Canada, Turkey, Ireland and Chile and range across sectors such as hardware and robotics, environmental engineering and water treatment, and technology.

The full list of selected startups is viewable here.

401 Tech Bridge will hold the accelerator in partnership with MassChallenge, BAE Systems, MITRE BlueTech Lab, Raytheon Technologies and NAVSEA Warfare Centers.

- Advertisement -

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.