401 Tech Bridge names 26 startups to 2022 Blue Tech Cohort

By
-
401 TECH BRIDGE and MassChallenge have named 26 startups from around the world to their 2022 Blue Tech Spring Cohort.

PORTSMOUTH – Twenty-six maritime startups will take part in 401 Tech Bridge’s upcoming Blue Tech Spring Cohort, the economic development service announced on Tuesday.

The selected companies include startups from the U.S., Canada, Turkey, Ireland and Chile and range across sectors such as hardware and robotics, environmental engineering and water treatment, and technology.

The full list of selected startups is viewable here.

401 Tech Bridge will hold the accelerator in partnership with MassChallenge, BAE Systems, MITRE BlueTech Lab, Raytheon Technologies and NAVSEA Warfare Centers.

- Advertisement -

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR