401 Tech Bridge offering $50K for unmanned surface vehicle design challenge for U.S. Navy

PORTSMOUTH – The 401 Tech Bridge and the Naval XC Northeast Tech Bridge are offering a $50,000 prize as part of a theoretical design challenge for an unmanned surface vehicle for waterside security for the U.S. Navy.

The modular, expeditionary vehicle must be low maintenance, reusable and capable of towing multiple functional payloads. It will also need to have the ability to be shipped in a 20-foot container and be assembled on-site within two hours, according to 401 Tech Bridge.

Submissions must be received by 11:59 p.m. EST on Sept. 13. Challenge guidelines can be viewed here. Written proposals are requested. Finalists could see continued work for prototype development under a follow-on Other Transactions Prototype agreement up to $1 million.

401 Tech Bridge – a nonprofit business unit of the University of Rhode Island Research Foundation – is an economic development entity that connects companies, government groups and academia developing advanced materials, technologies and products.

- Advertisement -

The Northeast Tech Bridge is coordinated at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.