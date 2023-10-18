401 Tech Bridge to host technology showcase

MIDDLETOWN – Entrepreneurs will have an opportunity to connect with local and nationally based research institutions at a 401 Tech Bridge Technology Showcase event next week.

The event, scheduled to take place on Oct. 24, will include researchers from NASA, the University of Rhode Island, the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth and the Naval Undersea Warfare Center.

In addition to networking, the showcase will include discussions on patent licenses and the commercialization of ideas and technology.

Programming will kick off at 2 p.m. after a check-in period, followed by a networking period at 4 p.m. The event will take place in person at 401 Tech Bridge’s Middletown lab, located at 127 John Clarke Road.

Those interested may register here.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.