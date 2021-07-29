47,890-square-foot space in Warwick leased to wood flooring company

WOODS PRO INC. is leasing 47,890 square feet of industrial space at 55 Colorado Ave. in Warwick. / COURTESY SWEENEY REAL ESTATE & APPRAISAL
WARWICK – Thomas O. Sweeney, principal with Sweeney Real Estate & Appraisal, represented the landlords in the lease of 47,890 square feet of industrial space at 55 Colorado Ave. The space was leased to Woods Pro Inc., a supplier of wood flooring products, which was represented by Thomas Barry of CBRE Inc. Cassius Shuman is…
