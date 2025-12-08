5 R.I. companies earn HIRE Vets Medallion Award

Start your New Year prepared for what lies ahead. Registration is Open!

Network with the region’s most-influential business leaders. Get the data you need to propel your company into the new year.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Five Rhode Island companies have each earned a 2025 HIRE Vets Medallion Award, the only federal-level veterans employment award given by the U.S. Department of Labor. Established in 2018, The gold and platinum HIRE Vets Medallion awards recognize employers who consistently invest in professional development, retention and advancement opportunities for veterans, and who actively build

PROVIDENCE –

Five Rhode Island companies have each earned a 2025

HIRE Vets Medallion Award, the only federal-level veterans employment award given by the U.S. Department of Labor.

Established in 2018, The gold and platinum HIRE Vets Medallion awards recognize employers who consistently invest in professional development, retention and advancement opportunities for veterans, and who actively build workplace cultures that value their skills, experience and service.

More than

2,200 employers have earned a total of 5,371 HIRE Vets Medallion Awards since 2018.

This year, Middletown companies Rite-Solutions and SEACORP LLC and Torden LCC of Tiverton each earned the platinum award. To qualify for the platinum medallion, the highest level achievable; companies must meet specific criteria. Ten percent of new hires must be veterans or 85% of veteran employees must be retained. Plus, veterans must make up at least 10% of all employees. In addition, companies must offer a human resources veterans’ initiative, a pay differential program or a tuition assistance program.

This is the fifth consecutive year Rite-Solutions Inc. has received the HIRE Vets Medallion Award.

“Our veterans are critical to the value we provide our customers,” said Joe Marino, Rite-Solutions CEO and co-founder. “As former war fighters, they ensure the innovation we bring is relevant to those employed in combat.”

MIKEL Inc. of Middletown and

Research and Development Solutions Inc. of North Kingstown each received the gold medallion. To qualify for the gold medallion companies must meet specific criteria. Seven percent of new hires must be veterans or 75% of veteran employees must be retained. Plus, veterans must make up at least 7% of all employees.