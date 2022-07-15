5 R.I. startups accepted into MassChallenge’s Early Stage Accelerator program

PROVIDENCE – Five Rhode Island entrepreneurs are among 250 startups that have been invited to participate in MassChallenge’s 2022 U.S. Early Stage Accelerator program.

The startups accepted by the Boston nonprofit are comprised of entrepreneurs from across the globe from 42 industries. More than one-third are in the health care/life sciences space, another third in high tech, and the remainder across energy/clean-tech and social impact. The top three sub-industries this year are medical devices, enterprise software and health care information technology.

The hybrid program offers a digital curriculum, one-on-one mentorship, virtual events and in-person residency options. Founders will be able to take advantage of a newly launched market access program to build their network with key stakeholders in MassChallenge physical communities alongside mentorship, a digital curriculum and resources.

“At MassChallenge, we know that innovative ideas come from anywhere, whether they fit or break the traditional venture mold. We are proud to be the global innovation network that provides founders with competition-based accelerator programs and access to mentorship, funding and enterprise partners for no-equity and no-cost; no strings attached,” said Hope Hopkins, head of global acceleration for MassChallenge, in a statement.

The five startups selected from Rhode Island are:

Current Lab LLC of Newport, a computational oceanography startup delivering situational awareness of environmental conditions using advanced ocean forecast models.

Deep Blue Composites LLC of Bristol , which provides novel uses and increased accessibility to advanced composite materials for use in unmanned undersea vehicles, while accelerating technological advancements in the commercial, defense and aerospace sectors.

Prisere LLC of Cranston, a tech startup that aims to build capacity for climate and disaster resilience with improved risk tools, including risk communications, risk mapping and software apps, training and technical advisory services.

Storytime Online Inc. of Cranston, which publishes interactive children’s books online, translated and narrated in diverse languages.

Tipping Point Recovery Inc., an addiction recovery group created by Kate Duffy of North Kingstown.

Of the 250 startups invited, 24% are outside of the United States from countries such as India, Nigeria and Serbia.

Those within the United States represent 28 states – from California to Minnesota and North Carolina – while 59% are outside the MassChallenge regions of Austin, Boston, Dallas, Houston and Providence.

Startups that go through MassChallenge’s cohorts and programs are given mentorship and partnership, as well as equity-free cash prizes up to $1 million each year for the startups that compete in the annual competition.

Since launching in 2009, MassChallenge has run programs in 18 countries, supported more than 3,000 startups from around the world and awarded more than $17 million in equity-free cash and prizes.

More about the accelerator program can be found here.