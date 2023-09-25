In the business world, startups and smaller companies often look at the success stories and failures of big brands to learn from them to help take their own business to the next level. While there’s no doubt small businesses can learn from these larger companies, larger companies can also learn a thing or two from small businesses.

Below are five things big brands can learn from startups and small businesses, or by looking back at their own past.

1. The Focus Is on Employees

As big brands continue to scale and grow, all too often their main focus falls on getting results and making stakeholders happy. When this happens, employee satisfaction and company culture suffer. One of the most important investments any business can make is in its employees. At the end of the day, a business can’t exist and grow without them, so your company needs to ensure employees are well taken care of.

2. Remember Who You Are

For big brands, it can be easy to get caught up in day-to-day operations and forget the passion that existed in the infancy stages of the company. Through years of operational changes, turnover, stress, and pleasing investors, many large businesses lose their connection to the original story they wanted to tell. But it’s always important to get back to your roots and remember why the business was started in the first place.

3. Take Risks

Out of necessity, startups and small businesses take risks to move the company to the next level. As businesses grow, however, there is much more at stake, making larger businesses more risk-averse than they were in their early years. Evolving a business includes taking risks and it is crucial to future growth that carefully thought-through and calculated risks are still taken.

To do this, large businesses should continue to test all business processes and optimize against what’s working and remove or change what’s not. Continue to test new technologies, processes, and procedures to ensure you are always staying on your proverbial toes and making your products and services continuously better.

4. Limit Bureaucracy

It’s important for big brands to be fast and flexible and not have too many cooks in the kitchen. Management needs to put trust in the employees and empower them to make the right decisions – employees are hired for a reason. Once they’ve proven they can handle the assigned work, it’s important to step back and let the employees do their jobs. If everybody takes ownership of their responsibilities and doesn’t hover over others, operations will be effective and efficient.

5. Spend Wisely

Think like a startup would financially. Focus on spending money as efficiently as possible, whether it be on investing in new equipment, hiring top talent, or treating your staff to an annual retreat to show your appreciation. Ensure your spending habits align with business goals. All purchases should make sense for the company; don’t spend money simply because it’s available in the budget.