1 dead, 5 injured after car crashes through front of Smithfield Subway sandwich shop

SMITHFIELD (AP) – A car veered into a sandwich shop at a mall near Providence, killing one person and injuring five others, authorities said.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon at a Subway restaurant at the Apple Valley Mall in Greenville, according to police in nearby Smithfield.

A witness said the car was moving at a high rate of speed when it barreled through the front of the Subway and continued through to a Planet Fitness, which was also damaged, Smithfield Deputy Fire Chief Steven Quattrini told reporters.

Authorities did not immediately identify the person who was killed, but they said the injured included the car’s driver and four people who either worked at the Subway or were customers. Two of the injured were trapped under the car, police said.

Four of the injured were hospitalized in serious condition, Quattrini said. Police have not released the driver’s name or said why they think the crash happened.

The investigation is ongoing, Quattrini said.

