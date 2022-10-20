6 new sites added to RI Ready initiative

EAST PROVIDENCE – A $40 million state-funded site readiness program administered through the Quonset Development Corp. recently announced six additional industrial properties that will receive wraparound services, technical assistance, help with expedited permitting and potential funding for physical improvements.

The six latest sites added to the Rhode Island Ready initiative, which was approved in 2021 by Rhode Island voters and is aimed at attracting new companies to the state and spurring workforce development, include 1347 Roger Williams Way in North Kingstown; 195 Francis Ave. and 20 Goddard Road in Cranston; and three locations in East Providence: a long-vacant Getty oil tank terminal at 9 Dexter Road, a marine terminal at 649 Waterfront Drive, and the PCL Fixtures plant site at 275 Ferris Ave.

This comes after the Quonset Development Corp.’s board of directors voted earlier this year to approve an initial round of Rhode Island Ready applications, making for a total of 11 sites now part of the program. Those enrolled previously include 1307 Hartford Ave. in Johnston; 0 Comstock Parkway in Cranston; 40 Keyes Way in West Warwick; 550 Romano Vineyard Way in North Kingstown; and 1 Moshassuck St. in Pawtucket.

The Quonset Development Corp. said it anticipates that approved sites will receive up to $200,000 in assistance through Rhode Island Ready, with more-complex sites potentially receiving additional funding. The end goal is creating a directory of “pre-permitted” sites that are ready to go for industrial use, according to the Quonset Development Corp.

“The initiative will create an inventory of pre-permitted properties ready for industrial development, leading to job creation statewide,” said Steven King, managing director of the Quonset Development Corp. “Enrolled sites will be provided technical assistance with engineering, permitting and other approvals, along with support that will prepare sites for development activity.”

In total, the 11 enrolled sites include 135 acres of developable land, which can accommodate more than 1.6 million square feet of new development.

“In the next phase, RI Ready staff will work with site owners and municipalities to activate the sites for economic development, bringing new jobs and tax revenue to Rhode Island,” King said. “This process involves expediting the permit and approval process for industrial sites by taking the uncertainty out of the development process, eliminating red tape and guaranteeing efficiency with unified development regulations.”

In addition, 14 other applicant sites are still under review by the board of directors, King said.

The Rhode Island Ready program was modeled after a similar site readiness program managed by the Quonset Development Corp. that has created more than 3,500 jobs at 14 sites, generating $664 million in private investment over the past decade, according to the organization, which manages the Quonset Business Park.

The Quonset Development Corp. said it continues to accept applications on a rolling basis through www.riready.org.

To be considered, industrial sites must be around 10 acres in size or larger, or at least capable of supporting an approximately 100,000-square-foot building, according to the initiative, and the applicant sites must be zoned for industrial or offshore wind support uses.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.