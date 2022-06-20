6 R.I. senior living communities earn “best” U.S. News & World Report rankings

PROVIDENCE – Six Rhode Island senior living communities have received recognition in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Senior Living 2022 rankings.

Capitol Ridge at Providence and Blenheim-Newport Senior Living in Middletown earned best assisted living and best memory care rankings in the annual survey.

Brookdale Sakonnet Bay in Tiverton and Greenwich Farms at Warwick received nods for best memory care, while Chapel Hill Senior Living in Cumberland and Brookdale Centre of New England in Coventry were recognized for best assisted living.

The survey included information on 65 senior living communities in the Ocean State, with rankings based on recommendations and ratings by residents and their families.

Capitol Ridge and Blenheim-Newport earned high marks for community and activities, caregiving, food and dining, and management and staff.

“Whether it’s connecting our residents to their passions, providing meals just the way they like or making sure they get to doctor’s appointments, our associates constantly strive for excellence in all they do,” said Tristi Delaroca, executive director of Capitol Ridge at Providence, which is operated by Benchmark. “Capitol Ridge is truly an extraordinary community committed to supporting one another, and we are thrilled to now be among an elite group in Rhode Island.”

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.